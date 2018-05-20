In Order for Trump to Once and For All Destroy the Deep State He Needs Us Committed and Focused
The internecine battles are beyond problematic. Beyond troubling. They
are deleterious and invasive and continue to destroy the path and
pattern of our quest to destroy the Deep State and preserve liberty. The
latest school shooting involves the usual suspects and usual refrains.
It must stop. Now.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment