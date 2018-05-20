Out of the Abyss...Printable Humans

before i watched this video i was looking at something that made me think of the movie kill bill and the "crazy 88's" there is something to this that connects the black and white tactile patterning and the 88 enigma. i cant see it yet but i know we will understand it soon. hopefully we gain more understanding after Pentecost. latter rain. It all gonna make sense soon.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment