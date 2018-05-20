2018...End Times Bible Prophecy & Christian News

Current Events Linked To Biblical Prophecies
Will There Be A 3rd Jewish Temple?
Daniel 9:27
Then he shall confirm a covenant with many for one week;
But in the middle of the week
He shall bring an end to sacrifice and offering.
And on the wing of abominations shall be one who makes desolate,
Even until the consummation, which is determined,
Is poured out on the desolate.”
