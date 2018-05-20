ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 5/27/18: Free Tommy Robinson, Caolan Robertson, Roger Stone
Date: Sunday May 27, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, May 27th: Trump-Kim Summit Back On - South Korean President Moon said North Korea fully intends to follow through with denuclearization and seeks to meet President Trump on June 12th as scheduled. Also, Trump has secured the release of hostage Josh Holt from Venezuela after two years imprisonment. Meanwhile, activist Tommy Robinson has been disappeared and jailed in England for reporting on Muslim grooming gangs, and the media has been ordered not to report on his arrest. British social commentator Caolan Robertson joins the show to discuss the protests taking place over Robinson’s arrest and the government’s response, so tune in for this critical transmission!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment