Is Our Universe Someone Else's Computer Simulation?
Linda Moulton Howe, Emmy Award-winning TV Producer and Reporter; Editor of the award-winning news website Earthfiles.com; and Investigative Reporter for Coast to Coast AM with George Noory on the iHeart Premiere Radio Networks opens up her investigations with human abductees and scientists about the possibility that our universe is Somebody Else’s computer simulation. Some people in the human abduction syndrome have reported that E.T.s describe our universe as a 3-D hologram projected from another dimension by a Super Intelligence. Quantum computer engineers and astrophysicists ask in scientific papers: “Are We Living in a Computer Simulation Universe?” On April 5, 2016, the Hayden Planetarium in New York hosted a debate on the question “Is the Universe A Simulation?” One of the panelists, James Gates, Ph.D., a theoretical physicist at the Univ. of Maryland said: “If the simulation hypothesis is valid, then we open the door to eternal life and resurrection and things that formally have been discussed in the realm of religion.” Human abductee Michael Talbot wrote in his 1992 book, The Holographic Universe, about what he learned from an alien.
