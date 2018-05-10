10 Expert Predict When The Imminent Economic Collapse & Stock Market Crash Will Happen

Will the Economic Collapse happen in 2018? These 10 well-known expert and strategists predict when will the U.S. economy collapse. The risks of a recession in the next 18-24 months are rising and the markets are potentially on a collision course for a major stock market crash.
Are You Prepared For The Coming Economic Collapse And The Next Great
Depression?
If a U.S. economic collapse occurs, it will happen quickly. For example,
the U.S. economy almost collapsed on September 17, 2008. That's the day
the Reserve Primary Fund broke the buck. Panicked investors withdrew a
record $140 billion from money market accounts where businesses keep
cash to fund day-to-day operations.
If withdrawals had gone on for even a week, the entire economy would
have halted. That meant trucks would stop rolling, grocery stores would
run out of food, and businesses would shut down.
Fortunately, the Federal Reserve Chairman and U.S. Treasury
Secretary noticed the signal and knew what it meant. Ben Bernanke was
a Great Depression scholar. Hank Paulson was a Wall Street veteran.
Their bailout plan supplied enough cash to prevent a total collapse.
The 2008 financial crisis did plenty of damage, but it could have been
much worse.
The Economic Doomsday is here. The second financial bubble is going to
soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal
Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse for
printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009.
