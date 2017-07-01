World War III, Syria, Palestine, Trump, Treason & What We Must Do

I was going to be on Press TV for 30 minutes but some sort of hacking occurred and I could not access Skype and only had a few minutes to try and say what I feel compelled to say as we sit on the verge of World War III. Let us realise that we can and will create a better world when we come into the power that is inherent in us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment