ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 4/22/18: Big News, ZACH BREAKING DEEPSTATE INTEL
Date: Sunday April 22, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, April 22nd: Trump: Mueller Probe Unlawful - President Trump tweeted that former FBI Director Comey’s illegal leaking of classified information triggered FBI Special Counsel Mueller’s Russia investigation, potentially rendering the probe unlawful. In a positive step, North Korea has agreed to halt missile testing and shut down one of its launch facilities ahead of Trump’s summit with Kim Jong-Un. On today’s show, intel source Zach breaks down the Deep State’s latest plot to launch terror attacks in the US to hamper the resurgence of 1776 and further curtail freedoms. Tune in for this important broadcast!
