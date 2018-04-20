The Inescapable & Disturbing Truth About Cops
the reason police (and military) organizations are so inefficient, ineffective, wasteful, irresponsible and power-hungry is because they've eliminated ALL competition. Competing private security forces will stimulate competition, make prices affordable and offer a WAY better service than the government ever could. Same with roads, schools and bridges. EVERYTHING would be privatized and decentralized. Profit motive is a great catalyst to provided excellent service. It virtually eliminates bullies.
Posted by Bob Chapman
