The Inescapable & Disturbing Truth About Cops










the reason police (and military) organizations are so inefficient, ineffective, wasteful, irresponsible and power-hungry is because they've eliminated ALL competition. Competing private security forces will stimulate competition, make prices affordable and offer a WAY better service than the government ever could. Same with roads, schools and bridges. EVERYTHING would be privatized and decentralized. Profit motive is a great catalyst to provided excellent service. It virtually eliminates bullies.







