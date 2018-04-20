Why is China Selling U.S. Treasuries at an Alarming Rate
I believe that the supramacy of the dollar as the strongest international trade currency, is becoming weaker and weaker. There are some countries that simply refuse to deal in dollars at the moment. If BRICS create a new international trade currency, the damage to the dollar will be enormous and the domestic economy will collapse in a short period of time. So be prepared for hard times.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment