Q: THE WORLD IS WATCHING: The Satanic Death Cult is Losing -- Harley Schlanger
Harley Schlanger joins me to discuss the very latest Trump victories against the deep state Clinton, Podesta, Comey, FBI networks. "I think we're about to see some dominoes fall," Harley says, "This is a gang of criminal mafioso, pedophiles, and I would say Satanists, they have a satanic hatred of human beings. But where every single President, including Ronald Reagan, submitted on some level to this FBI deep state threat, Trump has not. And for that reason alone, he deserves support." "So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known." Matthew 10:26
Posted by Bob Chapman
