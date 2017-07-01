The Great Space Deception Is Coming

War is coming to outer space, and the Pentagon warns it is not yet
ready, following years of underinvesting while the military focused on a
host of threats on Earth.
Russia and China are years ahead of the United States in developing the
means to destroy or disable satellites that the U.S. military depends on
for everything from gathering intelligence to guiding precision bombs,
missiles and drones.
