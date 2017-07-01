Are you Being held hostage by Big Pharma
Are you dependant on Big Pharma? your not alone and this can and will help you break away. lose the bills and co pay and go natural. I believe they don't want everyone to know about it just like they don't want everyone to know about the weeds that grow in your yard that help with pain and anti-inflammatory. Instead they want to sell round up so we kill these weeds instead of use them for medical purposes. Because then the big Pharma companies won't make any money because we will all be taken care of our own ailments. It's like anything that is good for the people out there the government wants to take away, demonize it, and illegalize it. If so many more people were to use the CBD oil it would definitely take away a lot of money being made from The Doctors Hospitals and big Pharma. I have tried to get my family members to try to CBD oil, but they are so brainwashed that they think there is THC in it and they will get high from it. I tried to explain to them it is nothing like that there is no THC in it but they don't believe it. A lot of people don't believe that for some reason. That is just how brainwashed people are
