The FED has Made Critical Errors that Could Implode the U.S. Economy
Danielle DiMartino Booth shares in-depth information and insights regarding the FED and the current disconnection it has with the Trump administration. Also looked at is the danger of severe inflation and trillion dollar deficits. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 00:35 Disconnect between the administration and Federal Reserve 02:25 The FED’s economic exit plan 05:55 Danielle’s experience with the FED 11:05 Severe inflation and trillion dollar deficits 16:55 Where to find more expert information
Posted by Bob Chapman
