SOMETHING STRANGE IS HAPPENING TO KANYE WEST -- Liz Crokin

Investigative journalist and champion of children Liz Crokin joins me to discuss the latest developments regarding the round up of pedophiles, child traffickers and President Trump's mission to put an end to all of it. We also cover the strange and wonderful awakening of Kanye West who recently tweeted "I'm all the way out of the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore."
