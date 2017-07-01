Knights Templars, Baphomet, Rothschilds, Dajjal, Unseen World, Illuminati - Why It's All Connected!
The order of the Knights Templar was founded by Hugh de Payens, a French nobleman from the Champagne region, along with eight of his companions, in Jerusalem around 1119. They originally consisted of a group of knights who protected Christian pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land against attack from brigands and Saracen pirates, after the crusaders captured Jerusalem in 1099. The order's full name was the "Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon". They were given quarters next to the temple and adopted their distinctive uniform – white tunics with an eight-pointed blood-red cross. In 1129 they took monastic vows of poverty, chastity and obedience and pledged themselves ready to die for their faith. They were gradually transformed into a order of warrior-monks who fought with distinction in the Crusades. But underneath the religious face, the knights templars were hiding something very sinister. They were charged for renouncing and spitting on the cross during initiation into the Order. Charged for stripping men's clothes in order to be initiated along with sodomy. One of the most gruesome charge was witchcraft and sorcery involving a human like goats head with a huge beard. If you believe the Baphomet worshipping knights templars aren't around today, then you are mistaken. They remained in Scottish and British society as Knights Templars, they are amongst the leaders. They have the propaganda machine in their hands. They are advanced in witchcraft and speak to the unseen realm. They realised, for them to have control of society, they need to control Europe, they changed their names from the Knights templars to the freemasons. They organised Lodges, legions, initiations and started to look into control of the planet. They went to France, brought the monarchy down, separated the church and state, and promoted secularism. Then, Nathan Rothschild helped them with a loan. He said, if you look after the Jewish community, we will look after you with our bank industry. After the Knights Templars conquered Europe, they went towards America, and since they have been in America, they made sure their egyptian pagan symbols are continued to be seen. Even on the currency bill, there's a pyramid and an eye on top, it's to be looked at and worshipped every single time you pick it up. That bulging eye right in front of you. And under it written the new world order, Novus Ordo Seclorum It's programming you, you sometimes follow things you can't get rid of anymore. Whether it's through film, or music, they grab you and take you towards them. They are everywhere. Someone like Madonna is scene dancing on the checkered board... our subconscious mind is taking it all in. The checkered board is obviously a symbol of the Freemasons, who changed their name from Knights templars. If you still don't think that's enough, then on one of her albums she shows the eye, right behind her. And ironically she says, she's become a member of the Kabbalah movement... Do you see the connection now? The knights templars used Kabbalah and MADONNA uses KABBALAH IN HER MUSIC. Even Jay Z, keeps telling us about the sun god.. Why the sun god? The sun god is baphomet. They are everywhere, Baphomet does exist. Look at the iphone... why eye phone? It's referencing to the one eyed antichrist king. Why does apply show the sign of the bitten apple? Because the story goes back to the time of our parents, Adam and Eve, peace and blessings be upon them, when the devil whispered into their ears, the forbidden fruit was bitten wasn't it?
