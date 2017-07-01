Russia sends warships loaded with tanks towards Syria As Putin warns of global 'chaos'
Russia has sent two warships carrying tanks and military equipment
towards the Middle East following co-ordinated military action in Syria.
The boats were spotted on The Bosphorus on Sunday, as Vladimir Putin
warned that the world would experience ‘chaos’ if Syria was attacked
again.
The vessels are believed to be making their way towards the Russian
naval base at Tartus on the northern coast of Syria.
