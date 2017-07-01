Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Russia sends warships loaded with tanks towards Syria As Putin warns of global 'chaos'






Russia has sent two warships carrying tanks and military equipment towards the Middle East following co-ordinated military action in Syria. The boats were spotted on The Bosphorus on Sunday, as Vladimir Putin warned that the world would experience ‘chaos’ if Syria was attacked again. The vessels are believed to be making their way towards the Russian naval base at Tartus on the northern coast of Syria.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)