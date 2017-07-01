Q AN0N: Latest New Posts - "Distraction."

these satanic sickos have erected two statues of the arch of Baal in both New York and London, in Times Square and Trafalgar Square = TS = 20 and 19! What have they got planned for 2019? The coming of the Anti-Christ? Pray for Trump folks, this is biblical, we must fight for our father and our children! I feel physically sick and under huge attack for this revelation, Trump needs to be in formed!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment