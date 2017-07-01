This Is Trumps Finest Moment
Trump's efforts are admirable, but, ending the division on the Korean Peninsula is false narrative facilitated by China. Why? North Korea has submitted to reconciliation with South Korea at behest of China with whom War is imminent. NorthKorea does what China tells it too. China is not about to let a United Korea act as a Beach head for a SEATO military invasion up China's kazoo when WWIII breaks out. Reference, "The Art of War", written by an ancient Chinese general and military strategist Sun Tzu.
Posted by Bob Chapman
