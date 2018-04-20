Is This an EARLY Warning Sign of What's to Come?
These scary noises coming from them sky have been reported many times over the years. In 2001 Nasa confirmed that it is just earth's background sound. Basically guys if there where people saying it in 2001 that's 17 years ago (and there was probably cases even reported well before that date) and there has been no alien invasion and we are all still here, so I wouldn't start planning to build that metal ark just yet. I will say though those birds are weird, but someone probably dropped a hot do
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment