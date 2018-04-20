Apr 24 Dr Jerome Corsi Decodes Latest QANON Posts #1241 thru #1259
Dr. Jerome Corsi is a Washington Correspondent for InforWars.com where he works as an investigative reporter. My new book is KILLING THE DEEP STATE: THE PLAN TO SAVE DONALD TRUMP. When Dr. Corsi co-authored UNFIT FOR COMMAND: SWIFT BOAT VETERANS SPEAK OUT AGAINST JOHN KERRY (2004) he changed careers to become a full-time author and investigative reporter. He is a frequent guest on talk radio shows nationally and has made repeated television appearances on Fox News, MSNBC, C-Span, CNN News and Fox Business News. In the past few years, Dr. Corsi has published 7 New York Times bestselling non-fiction books, with 2 #1 New York Times bestsellers.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment