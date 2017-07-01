Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

FACTS ABOUT TAXATION






  The deadline for American's to forfeit a percentage of their income to the United States government under the threat of force is April 17th, 2018 - Tax Day! Stefan Molyneux discusses the nature of taxation, the vast amount of funds stolen annually by the U.S. government and the unspoken reality of the system most people accept as a given.










