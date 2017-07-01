FACTS ABOUT TAXATION

The deadline for American's to forfeit a percentage of their income to
the United States government under the threat of force is April 17th,
2018 - Tax Day! Stefan Molyneux discusses the nature of taxation, the
vast amount of funds stolen annually by the U.S. government and the
unspoken reality of the system most people accept as a given.
