Another Subprime Bubble: The Fed Never Learns

What if, back in 2008, when Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch
and many others were toppling like dominoes, someone said to you: “If
you think this is bad, wait another decade, and an even bigger financial
crisis will loom.” It would have been hard to believe, but it would
have been correct. The same policies that created the 2008 crash were
adopted and an even bigger bubble is now here. Ron Paul discusses.
