Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

CORPORATE MEDIA PROPAGANDA - 2018






 This video shows how the mainstream media manipulates the viewer into believing the propaganda which they are spinning. Clips are taken from live 1994 media satellite feeds, both while on stand-by and on-air and captions what is being said when the guest thinks the cameras are turned off.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)