ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 4/13/18: Steve Pieczenik, News, Headlines, Calls & Analysis
Date: Friday April 13, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, April 13th: Emergency 34-Hour Broadcast - Stop the next world war! Participating in this explosive 34-hour broadcast are experts from the Pentagon, Russia, Germany, and the UK. Most war-game scenarios show that an escalation in the Middle East will turn into a thermonuclear war within hours. Today we fight to stop that from happening. Click here for our full schedule. Joining today's segment is Dr. Steve Pieczenik providing his powerful insight into the Deep State and Trump's foreign policy. Do not miss out on this special broadcast. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
