#PEDOVORE: THE HORROR IS SYSTEMIC & GLOBAL
As President Trump's war against human trafficking shifts into high gear, the CEO of Backpage.com has been arrested and his website shut down. Q has repeatedly said, these people are 'PURE EVIL'. I wanted to take this opportunity to illustrate that "these people" includes the most powerful people on earth - and the atrocities they have committed FOR DECADES are so hellish in nature that if it was not all documented, it would be too hard to believe. The horror described in this mirco-documentary is systemic - and global. And the thing they fear most is... the public awakening. "So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known." Matthew 10:26
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment