Coast To Coast AM - April 9, 2018 Parapsychology & Magic, Haunted America
Chief scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences, Dean Radin has been engaged in consciousness research for nearly four decades. In the first half, he discussed how what has been considered magic over the centuries is starting to play a key role in the new frontiers of science. With a Ph.D. in parapsychology as well as a doctorate in metaphysics from the University of Metaphysical Sciences, Logan Corelli has over seventeen years of experience investigating haunted locations across America. In the latter half, he described some of his own eerie experiences with ghosts and the paranormal
Posted by Bob Chapman
