Will killer robots save us or destroy humanity?
A group of scientists is campaigning for a preemptive ban on autonomous weapons technology that may someday power what they call "killer robots”. Those who support the development of lethal autonomous weapons say using independently thinking machines could make wars more efficient and result in fewer civilian deaths, provided that the systems are programmed to make ethical decisions and follow international law. With no international regulations and the world’s superpowers eagerly pursuing military uses for artificial intelligence, the primary concern is that humanity is headed toward a future where armies of autonomous robots will fight man's wars with limited human oversight. In this episode, we’ll look at the debate over banning killer robots and examine the ethical issues of using artificial intelligence in warfare.
