Benjamin Fulford: April 9, 2018

History has been covered up to hide the endless crimes of the rich against the world. Poverty, wars, country debt , depressions, AIDS , false flag attacks are controlled by Mafia families, , queens,kings, Popes, and their paid goons that run the military, "intelligence" agencies , government, banks, media,etc., etc..
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment