ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 4/9/18: News, Headlines, Reports & Analysis, Matt Bracken
Date: Monday April 09, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, April 9th: Calm Before Storm? - The chemical attack in Syria may spark World War III, especially as experts question the motive and timing. With Trump calling to remove US troops from Syria a week ago and Assad’s army being on the verge of total victory against ISIS, why would Syria gas its newly-regained territory given the public scrutiny surrounding chemical weapons? Also, Trump’s base seeks action against social media platforms censoring alternative media. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment