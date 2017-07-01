ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 4/19/18: Laura Loomer, Comey, HOTEP JESUS STARBUCKS
Date: Thursday April 19, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, April 19th: Syria Chemical Attack a Lie - The mainstream narrative regarding the Syrian chemical attack is now crumbling due to new evidence. Today' s guests include citizen-journalist Laura Loomer discussing her encounter with James Comey during his book signing. Also, cultural activist Hotep Jesus talks about the state of the nation where he can pull off acquiring free coffee simply by accusing a Starbucks employee of racism. Don't miss a minute! Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment