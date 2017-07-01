Zionism & The Gatekeepers EXPOSED -- Adam Green
So, who really pulls the strings in Washington DC and in many governments around the world? To a large degree, its a cabal of dual citizens of Israel and Zionists who are beholden to the Rothschilds, and yet some of the biggest names in the alt-media refuse to discuss this subject or name the bad guys. By the way, when you research who was really behind 9/11, some of the very same names in the Zionist cabal come up time and time again.
