ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 4/27/18: North and South Korea Meet, Scott Adams, Joel Gibert
Date: Friday April 27, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, April 27th: Trump Ends Korean War? - The nearly 70-year long war between North and South Korea is drawing to a picturesque end, starting with the already iconic handshake between the two nation's leaders on their border. Kim Jong-un vows complete denuclearisation as South Korea's President Moon says: "there will be no war." Joining today's show is Scott Adams to articulate this new era we find ourselves in. Special in-studio guests include cutting-edge artists Ben Garrison and Sabo. Begin your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
