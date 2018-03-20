United Kingdom Crisis | Tommy Robinson and Stefan Molyneux
Tommy Robinson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the erosion of free speech in the United Kingdom, the detention of Brittany Pettibone, Martin Sellner and Lauren Southern, Telford Grooming Gang Rape Scandal, the failure to implement Brexit, scarce political solutions, the Count Dankula court case, the frustration of raising awareness for ongoing catastrophes, being ignored and later being proven right. Tommy Robinson is an independent journalist, the Founder and ex Leader of the English Defence League (EDL), the author of the bestselling books “Enemy of the State” and “Mohammed's Koran” and he recently took a stand for free speech by delivering Martin Sellner's speech at Speakers Corner in London, England.
Posted by Bob Chapman
