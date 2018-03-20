The world is about to find out just how horrific the Khazarian mafia's crimes were Benjamin Fulford
The purge at the very tip top of the U.S. secret power structure is nearly complete, meaning a much larger purge is now about to take place, according to Pentagon, CIA, and other sources. The top leadership of the White House, the CIA, the NSA, the FBI, the Pentagon, and other U.S. agencies is now composed almost entirely of white hats. This means that a systematic purge of the lower ranks is now possible. The result will be that in coming months people are going to find out just how horrific the crimes carried out by the Khazarian mafia really were. Let’s remember, these so-called leaders of the West were actively trying to kill off 90% of the world’s population. They have been caught manufacturing and spreading diseases like SARS, bird flu, ebola, etc. They have been caught trying to cause mass starvation by spreading crop diseases and paying farmers to grow fuel instead of food. They have been trying very hard to start World War 3. They were behind mass murder incidents like 9/11 and Fukushima. This is all proven fact. What’s going to happen now is that the bulk of the world’s population will learn of this. In the U.S., about one million people were actively involved in the plot to kill 90% of their fellow Americans and enslave the survivors, according to Japanese military intelligence. These one million—who pretend to be Jews, Muslims, or evangelical Christians, etc., but who actively worship Satan—have been seeking refuge elsewhere on the planet but have failed to find it.
Bob Chapman
