Russia Nuclear Bombers Training For WW3

Is it just me or why in the name of God would the Russian Strategic Bombing Base allow a BRITISH reporter on their grounds to film? This is 100% pure government propaganda and horseshit... Not saying Russia wouldn't /won't bomb the USA (I kind of expect it) but WHY would they allow the "enemy" to film it? OPEN YOUR EYES PEOPLE AND USE YOUR BRAIN!!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment