Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 3/18/18: FBI McCabe Firing: What It Means, Lee Stranahan
Date: Sunday March 18, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Mar. 18th: McCabe, You're Fired! - To the horror of Democrats, AG Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe days before he could collect his pension. Meanwhile, the media is doing everything it can to mislead the public about his firing to hide his wrongdoing. On today’s show, we’ll discuss what McCabe’s ouster means for Hillary Clinton and her email investigation, as well as the rest of Obama's cronies complicit in other DoJ abuses. We’ll also take your calls on this global transmission, so tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment