Russia & China Just Signalled The World That It's Ready To Move Away From The Dollar:Bill Holter
If other nations have dollars and they also need oil, then they could buy their oil from the US and pay for it using their dollars.. one way of getting rid of their fiat dollars.. Bill is right about coming food supply shortages and inflation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment