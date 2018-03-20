Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 3/14/18: News, Scott Adams, Gavin Mcinnes, Steve Pieczenik
Date: Wednesday March 14, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, March 14th: Photo Finish Race! - The Pennsylvania special House election between Democrat Lamb and Republican Saccone is incredibly close! Experts say a recount is inevitable. Joining today’s show is celebrated cartoonist and author Scott Adams to provide his insight on this race and on current events. Then, media commentator Gavin Mcinnes discusses political correctness and the censorship circus. Furthermore, Dr. Steve Pieczenik provides powerful insight into the Deep State and Trump's foreign policy. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
