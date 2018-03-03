Rothschild Dynasty Is Being Passed Onto The 7th Generation, 200 Years Of Family Rule

\
The corporate media is now starting to let everyone know why housing
sales are not doing well. The economy is about to fall and it all
depends on who control the narrative. The tariffs and the reciprocal
taxes are to get us out of their system. If you have noticed the
economic structure was not put into place to benefit the people. The
Rothschild family is now handing down the dynasty to the 7th generation
son.
