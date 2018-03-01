Coast To Coast AM - March 1, 2018 Nixon's ET Time Capsule & Disclosure
Investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe presented an in-depth discussion about a reported "time capsule" letter handwritten by President Richard Nixon disclosing a "message to the American people about UFOs and ETs. First-hour guest, political activist and lobbyist Stephen Bassett announced his new disclosure documentary which will feature the history of the modern UFO disclosure movement, including interviews with many of the key players. Coast To Coast AM - March 1, 2018 Nixon's ET Time Capsule & Disclosure
Posted by Bob Chapman
