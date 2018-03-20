Rex Tillerson OUSTED As Secretary Of State! - In Comes The Deep State
Josh Sigurdson does another Freedom Minute report! Breaking news! Rex Tillerson has been ousted as secretary of state according to a tweet by Trump this morning. Replacing him is CIA director Mike Pompeo, the same guy who claimed Julian Assange was his top priority. Also the same guy who claims China is an enemy. So that should be fun... Replacing him as CIA Director is Gina Haspel who ran CIA Blacksites who took part in shocking acts against prisoners in Thailand. We break down how this will affect the Oval Office and whether it really matters or not.
Posted by Bob Chapman
