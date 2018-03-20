The Storm Is Upon US & It's Getting Stronger
US House Intel Committee says it can not find any evidence of Russian collusion. Trump is cleaning house, Tillerson and Goldstein are let go, others move into their place but most likely they will be exposed and removed. Russia will not give into UK ultimatum. The entire story does not make sense and their is no real evidence that the US or UK has produced that shows that Russia poisoned Skripal.Mattis arrives in Afghanistan to put together the peace talks. The deep state is regrouping in Jordan, making plans for their next event. The deep state is going all out now to start the next chaotic event, most likely this will be multiple events that will create chaos.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment