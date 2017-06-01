Q: WE ARE NOT ALONE

Q is dropping BOMBSHELLS. Including breadcrumbs which indicate that
Angela Merkel, Germany's treacherous leader, is part of the Nazi World
Order conspiracy going all the way back to Hitler - it's all far darker
than you can imagine. And Q says as it pertains to Barry Soetoro, "When
we're done, it'll be like you were never even here." This and much more,
thanks for tuning in.
