Catherine Austin Fitts - We Are Financing What is Killing Us
Financial expert and investment advisor Catherine Austin has a brand new report out on how America’s pensions are being drained by the Federal Government and Deep State. Fitts, who was an Assistant Secretary of Housing in the Bush (41) Administration, says, “The reason why we did the pension fund study is because if we are going to stop the corruption, you have to stop our money being used to finance the corruption. So, you and I have to make sure our money is not financing the thing that’s killing us, and that’s what’s going on. Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts, Publisher of The Solari Report.
