Obsolete By 2030 - Humans Need Not Apply!





 The 20 jobs that robots are most likely to take over human jobs. Is your job at risk? Machines are only getting smarter and more efficient. So much so that they're starting to take over both blue-collar and white-collar jobs. NPR recently posted a guide created by researchers that predicts the chance of our jobs being automated within the next 20 years.






