Coast To Coast AM - March 12, 2018 Ancient Civilizations & the Anunnaki
In the first half, Dr. Joel Wallach addressed alternative health approaches and the benefits of remedies and supplements In the latter half, author and researcher Matthew LaCroix discussed various ancient civilizations, and how the Anunnaki played a significant role in shaping the direction of humanity, though this knowledge was suppressed from public consciousness. He also spoke about the lost civilization of Atlantis, Noah's flood, and the Egyptian pyramids. Plato said that Atlantis existed 9,000 years before him, a time period, LaCroix noted, which lines up with evidence for the demise of advanced civilizations. Coast To Coast AM - March 12, 2018 Ancient Civilizations & the Anunnaki
