DIY Healthcare & #DeleteFacebook Movement : VICE News Tonight Full Episode
This is the March 23, 2018 FULL EPISODE of VICE News Tonight on HBO. 3:47 The President signed the spending bill that Congress rushed to Trump's desk to avoid a government spending bill. 7:31 Alaska’s single-payer insurance market is among the most expensive in the country. Seeking a way around the high prices, thousands of Alaskans are opting into Christian health share ministries. This religious-based alternative enables members to avoid paying a penalty for being uninsured. VICE News looks at the good and the bad of this system. 14:59 The Justice Department is using Operation Janus to crack down on naturalized citizens who fraudulently obtained their naturalization. 18:01 New Zealand wants to kill every single rat, possum and stoat in the country. This, the government says, is the only way to save the country’s native and largely flightless birds. VICE News goes to NZ to see the cutting edge rat-killing science that’s being developed to reach what may be an impossible goal. 24:22 Over the past 18 months, Facebook has been in a downward spiral of bad PR and fake news. The social network is in the midst of a controversy storm and with the recent investigation into Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data – this week has been one of its worst.
