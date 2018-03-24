Coast To Coast AM - March 24, 2018 Mysterious Origins & Expeditions
Adventurer Jerry Wills, who has seen and felt what he calls life force essence around living things, joined guest host Connie Willis to talk about his origin from "somewhere else," meeting Pleiadians, and expeditions to South America. Samantha Ritchie was a non-believer of the Sasquatch but after a psychic experience gave her the ability to draw them towards her, she became a true believer. In the first hour, she discussed tiny beings she calls Little People—three to four inch tall humanoids that have been revealing themselves to her. Coast To Coast AM - March 24, 2018 Mysterious Origins & Expeditions
