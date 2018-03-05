5G Death Towers: Whistle Blower blows lid off 5G Death Towers!
5G Death Towers: Whistle Blower blows lid off 5G Death Towers! (Part 1 of 2). 5G Towers have 300ft spoke copper wheels that span out under ground aimed at altering Earth's Natural Frequency, working in conjunction with Space Fence above at top of sky dome which is a city atop in the Firmament (Atlantis) which is run by Tesla Free Energy, while below we are charged for electricity. During the Antediluvian Age Atlantis ran on a higher frequency level, to which is why 5G (5th Age, Age of Aquarius, The Golden Age of Saturn / Satan) is being implemented. They are terraforming the planet (plane) to accommodate Atlantis and its occupants (Apollyon the Destroyer with its accompanying squadron of Demonic filth). They are looking to reverse the polarity, which will make humanity and animals very sick, to which humanity will be seeking alternative medicinal measures to cure their sickness caused by 5G radiation. The NWO Beast System will introduce a cure, where one can become as gods (Transhumanism). This where they will claim sickness as a thing of the pass. Once you accept the mark of the beast showing your allegiance to Satan, your DNA will change from double strand DNA to that of a Triple Helix, turning you into a machine and your consciousness uploaded to Satan's One Hive Mind (Sky Net), which is housed in Atlantis above in Firmament, thus Satan being called the “Prince of the Air’. God dwells in the hearts of man not within a machine, hence if you take the mark of the beast you will completely severe any relationship you may have had with God, thus terminating any chances of Salvation. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for Jesus sake shall find it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
